TikTok is great on smartphones. It’s a smooth UI that works perfectly fine when holding a phone in portrait. However, when you put TikTok on a larger display, such as those found on tablets and try to use it in landscape, things can get a bit wonky. This week, TikTok is fixing that.

In an upgrade for large screen devices, TikTok announced that support for both portrait and landscape mode is now available. On top of that, the app says users will enjoy a more refined video feed that showcases content with enhanced clarity. I don’t think we’ll hear any complaints about that.

What’s New in TikTok

Clear video feed: Enjoy a more refined video feed that showcases content with enhanced clarity. Streamlined navigation bars: Navigate through TikTok effortlessly with sleek navigation bars at the top and bottom of the screen for easy access to your favorite features and tabs. Support for landscape or portrait use: It doesn’t matter how you hold your device, TikTok will now work in landscape or portrait orientation.

TikTok also notes that it has included a couple “sleek” navigation bars at the bottom of the screen for easy access to features and tabs.

Overall, sounds like a good update for tablet and big screen users in general.

// TikTok