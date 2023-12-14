The Google team announced Quick Phrases for Pixel Buds Pro this week, the same Quick Phrases feature that came to its line of smart displays last year following an announcement at Google I/O.

With Quick Phrases, your Google Assistant can perform select tasks without the need for saying, “Hey, Google.” At launch, functionality is a bit limited, with Google saying that users can currently answer or decline incoming phone calls with either “Answer” or “Decline.” Google says that they are working to bring other Quick Phrases features to the Pixel Buds Pro, similar to what we already have on Pixel smartphones.

Another function you can use is snoozing alarms with “Snooze.”

The introduction of Quick Phrases to my Nest Hub Max has been fantastic. I’m sure once this starts getting more and more built out on Pixel Buds Pro, it’ll be a must-use feature.

// Google