In the latest version of the Pixel Camera app (v9.2) that is headed out to Google Pixel owners, Google has added a brand new feature for users to play with: Night Sight in Time Lapse. Exclusive for now to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with this new feature, you’re essentially getting a combination of two existing modes, Night Sight and Time Lapse. When using, you’ll be able to take longer time lapse videos while getting your astrophotography on.

Already when shooting star shots, the camera would save a 1-second long video that was a creation from the shots you took. You could see airplanes fly by, maybe shooting stars, as well as stars themselves traverse the night sky. With Night Sight in Time Lapse, think those videos, but longer. In fact, the settings for this feature state that at 1080p, a 5 minute recording will equal a 10 second video, while at 4K, a 20 minute recording will net you a 10 second video. That’s long enough to see some serious movement in the cosmos.

For us in the PNW, you couldn’t release this feature at a worse time. We may not see the stars again until late spring, so we’ll just have to be patient and let everyone else enjoy the fun without us.

In general, v9.2 is not only for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro owners. Older Pixel owners, like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are spotting that the updated UI for settings like Shadows and Highlights has been included. Additionally, it appears that all Pixel owners with v9.2 are seeing a new Ultra HDR switch inside of the Advanced settings menu.

The Pixel camera experience, already pretty darn good, only gets better.

