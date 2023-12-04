Because Google’s update schedule is not what it once was, we like to help you keep track of each month’s update. And by keeping track, I mean that we’ll let you know on the first Monday of the month if there is an update or if you need to wait just a bit longer.

For November’s update, we received the new Android 14 build on the first Monday, like we used to when Google had committed to a first-Monday schedule. For December, it’s looking like Google has specified a different day to drop what will end up being a Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) build with numerous bug fixes and the next Pixel Feature Drop.

For now, Google has only given us the new December Android Security Bulletin (here), where the Android team once again addressed several security vulnerabilities and provided a lengthy list of them for partners. They also mentioned in a note that “Information on the latest over-the-air update (OTA) and firmware images for Google devices is available in the December 2023 Pixel Update Bulletin,” while linking to the bulletin, which is not yet live (here).

Of course, often whenever I share this bulletin news, Google then drops the monthly Pixel update on us and this is all a waste of energy to tell you about. At the time of this posting, they have not done so and I waited longer than I usually do. If it drops today, I will be very surprised.

We’ll keep an eye on things and let you know the minute the December Pixel update goes live because it really is a big one. Like, this should be one of the biggest, assuming Google plans to push new stuff to the new Pixel 8 line and fix dozens of bugs that were introduced with Android 14.

Stay patient, friends.