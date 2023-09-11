The first week of the month snuck by without an update to any of Google’s Pixel devices, including the Pixel Watch. We came into the month wondering if we’d get another simple security patch or the big Android 14 update for the Pixel phone series, and we still don’t know what the plan is there. For the Pixel Watch, it’s looking like a small patch should start rolling out as early as today.

Verizon spilled the beans on the new update, saying that the Pixel Watch should see new software version RWDC.230905.003 with the September Android security patch for watches. They list the release date as September 11, which again is today.

Nothing else is mentioned in the update outside of “the most up to date Android security patches,” so this should be relatively minor.

We’ll update this post should we learn more info or if Google addresses its release. For now, feel free to try and pull it using the classic Wear OS update tapping trick.

UPDATE : Official! Google confirmed that build RWDC.230905.003 is rolling out to the Pixel Watch starting today, and that includes both LTE and Bluetooth/WiFi models.

