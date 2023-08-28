Nothing Phone 1 Gets Its OS 2.0 Update

Owners of the original Nothing Phone (1) are getting an update to Nothing OS 2.0, which is the version of software running on the recently released Nothing Phone (2) (here’s our review). The update isn’t Android 14 or anything like that yet, but it does bring a bunch of features from the Phone (2) over to the original.

Once on your phone, you’ll find the new “monochromatic visual identity,” which sounds super interesting, but is mostly just a white/black theme. That’s not to take away from it, as it looks really clean.New Quick Settings widgets are there too, and the fun lock screen widgets that I’m a big fan of. Of course, there are Glyph Interface improvements, like setting essential notifications from specific apps or contacts, plus a way to run clones of apps.

The update is live now, so be sure to check for it with the instructions below.

Key additions include:

New monochromatic visual identity.

Quick Settings widgets and ability to add widgets to your lock screen.

Essential Glyph Notifications for your most important apps and contacts.

Clone app feature and App Locker.

The roll-out has begun, check: Settings > System > System Update on your Phone (1) to upgrade.

// Nothing