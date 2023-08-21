Last year’s Black Friday had the Pixel Buds Pro down to a sweet price of $132. Currently on the Google Store and on Amazon, the price is down to $139. That means it’s basically Black Friday in mid-August, which isn’t bad at all.

Read: Our Pixel Buds Pro review!

At $60 off the usual price, the Pixel Buds Pro deliver 31 hours of battery life with ANC off and up to 20 hours with it on, touch controls, a lovely Google Assistant experience, IPX4 water resistance, a really nice in-ear fit, as well as multipoint connections. You should really read our review.

All of the colors are eligible for the discount, so have at it. There are no wrong choices.