If you bought a Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5 at launch, there may be an update waiting for you to download. That’s at least according to Verizon, who is either suggesting those phones on its network need an out-of-box update or they are setting the record for the first version of software each should be running.

Verizon posted update information for each phone this week, saying that Samsung’s new foldable phones are getting software that “provides performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” Since these are still the July updates and we are half-way through August, that last part isn’t correct, but we’ll take any performance improvements we can get.

For those who own either of these phones, here are the builds to be on the lookout for:

Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQU1AWG4

: F946USQU1AWG4 Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQU1AWG3

I should point out that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 review unit I have is running build F731U1UEU1AWG5.

To check for the update, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

// Verizon