It pays to be patient. In the case of the Pixel 7 Pro, which was previously on sale for $100 off, is now on sale at $250 off, bringing your total to just $649 for Google’s top device. That’s a very, very good deal.

For anyone curious if buying the Pixel 7 Pro is a good idea with the Pixel 8 lineup inbound in a few months, in this case, it’s a safe purchase. You’re saving enough money to justify the expense, but if you’re not someone who needs to have the newest and most shiny toy on the market, you’ll be fine. This is a great phone with amazing camera and still plenty of software updates to come.

If the Pixel 8 Pro does release and turns out to be the best Google phone ever, you’ll be ready with your discounted Pixel 7 Pro as a solid trade-in device. In our eyes, it’s a win-win.

