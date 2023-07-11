Droid Life

Chromecast With Google TV (4K) for $39 is No Brainer

8
Chromecast With Google TV

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

If you don’t already own a Chromecast with Google TV, you must have one helluva excuse. These little dongles, especially when on sale, are great buys. They deliver 4K content to your non-smart TV, plus perform pretty darn well considering their price point.

For a limited time, you can scoop up a 4K model for just $39, which is $10 off of its usual price. Once you get it, you’ll have access to countless apps and all of the major streaming services like Netflix, Max, and Disney+. The remote also features a dedicated Google Assistant button, allowing you to control much more than just your TV.

Follow the link below and snag yourself this sweet little dongle.

Amazon Link

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
8  Comments

Back to Top