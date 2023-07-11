Chromecast With Google TV (4K) for $39 is No Brainer

If you don’t already own a Chromecast with Google TV, you must have one helluva excuse. These little dongles, especially when on sale, are great buys. They deliver 4K content to your non-smart TV, plus perform pretty darn well considering their price point.

For a limited time, you can scoop up a 4K model for just $39, which is $10 off of its usual price. Once you get it, you’ll have access to countless apps and all of the major streaming services like Netflix, Max, and Disney+. The remote also features a dedicated Google Assistant button, allowing you to control much more than just your TV.

Follow the link below and snag yourself this sweet little dongle.