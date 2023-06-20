Rolling out starting today, Spotify has a revamped UI for its desktop platform users.

Inside the update, you’ll find your Library of tunes situated on the left-hand side of the app for quick access to your favorite tracks, plus a Now Playing tab over on the right. Your main content area (the center portion) will remain unchanged and for those concerned about what your friends are listening to, you can still access your friends’ listening activity via a button in the top right of the main area.

More on the Now Playing tab on the right, you’ll find additional information starting with this update. According to Spotify, you can find artist information like tour dates and merch, as well as follow transcripts of podcasts you’re listening to.

This revamp is only for the actual desktop app, as I’m not seeing anything too different via the web version. If you rock the desktop app, cool.

