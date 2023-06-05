We might still be waiting for the June 2023 Pixel phone update to arrive, but Google has gone ahead and started pushing out this month’s update for the Pixel Watch.

The June 2023 Pixel Watch update is here as build RWDC.230605.004 for both Bluetooth and LTE models. Google has not listed any new features for it, only saying that it “includes the latest security patches, bug fixes and improvements for Pixel Watch users.” That seems a bit odd knowing this is supposed to be Pixel Feature Drop month, but it’s all we have to go on.

Google says to expect it to rollout “over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.” In other words, it should be going live right away on some devices, but you may not see it for a few days. Well, you can always try this trick to get the update immediately. As far as I know, it still works and probably will into the future unless Google changes something.

So that’s it – the Pixel Watch is getting its June update on this first Monday of the month and the update is rolling out right away. Let us know if you get it and if you find anything noteworthy beyond that simple changelog.

On a related note, Google also released the factory images for the update, but without a special device you can’t do anything with them.

Pixel Watch Downloads: Factory Images