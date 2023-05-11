Sony announced the Xperia 1 V this week, its flagship device for 2023. Honestly, flagship almost feels like an understatement for this device, as its packed with an incredible list of specs, very enticing camera system, along with a price that is typical Sony.

Priced at a whopping $1399 (and no, this phone doesn’t fold in half), Xperia 1 V offers a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display (643ppi) with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB storage, microSD support up to 1TB, triple rear camera system, 5,000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, plus reworked hardware that features a subtly textured backside for improved grip in varying conditions. On paper, it’s one helluva phone.

Naturally, the rear camera system is a big highlight for the phone. The main shooter is the all-new Exmor T sensor, which when combined with AI processing, produces low light photos said to be twice as good as its predecessor. How was this achieved? In Sony’s materials, it’s explained that the Exmor T has an innovative 2-Layer Transistor Pixel – one for the photodiode and one for the phototransistor. This construction enables the sensor to capture more light and significantly reduce noise. Noise level is improved by 2x compared with the previous Xperia model under low-light conditions, which should allow for some solid photos while on the go.

For a more detailed preview of what this phone’s camera system can do, you can watch the below video.

Unlike past Sony launches, this phone does have something special going for it — it’s not launching six months from now. In fact, Sony says the Xperia 1 V is now up for pre-order via its website and units will arrive at doorsteps starting in late July. It’ll be about a two and a half month wait, which when compared to past launches, doesn’t seem that bad? It’s still awful, but it’s better than September or October, we suppose.

I never want to hear why you think Google or Samsung overprices a phone ever again.

// Sony