Google’s 2023 hardware roadmap is packed. We have the Pixel 7a inbound, Pixel Fold right around the corner, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, plus reports indicating we have the Pixel Watch 2 now also set for launch later this year. Did I also mention Google has a Pixel Tablet coming?

Thinking back on past years of Google hardware, 2023 is a really big deal. The company is releasing a device into what’s essentially every mobile hardware category — smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and foldable. Resources are being spread out considerably, but Google must be feeling very confident about its offerings.

The question becomes: Which device are you most excited for? Personally, the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 are at the tippy top of my list, followed closely by the Pixel Fold. The Fold is looking really attractive.

Pixel fans, it’s going to be a fun-filled year.

What Pixel Device Are You Most Excited For? Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Watch 2 View Results