For a limited time at Best Buy, buyers can snag a select Galaxy Watch model at a discounted price, which is good news if you’re looking to get Wear OS onto your wrist and already have a Galaxy smartphone to pair with it. To clarify, you don’t need a Galaxy phone to use a Galaxy Watch, but the software does pair nicely, that’s all I’m saying.

The models currently discounted are the Galaxy Watch 4 in 40mm ($199), Galaxy Watch 5 in both 40mm ($219) and 44mm ($249), plus the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in LTE ($439) and Bluetooth ($399) configurations.

When we reviewed the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, I declared it the absolute battery king in the Wear OS world. If you need long battery life, you can’t go wrong. If a sleek profile is more your style, the Galaxy Watch 5 in 40mm is great, too.

Follow the links below to take advantage of the savings.

Best Buy Links