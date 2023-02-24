I think we can all probably agree that Samsung’s trade-in values are kind of garbage for the Galaxy S23 launch when compared to previous years. As an example, a Galaxy S21 Ultra was fetching $850 in trade value towards a Galaxy S22 Ultra a year ago. Even the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a 2-year old phone at the time, was getting folks $825 instantly off. The deals were almost too good.

For this Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 launch, the biggest trade you can get is a Galaxy Fold 4 for $750. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is only going to get you $600 at the moment. That’s…wow that’s bad. Granted, that’s $100 more than you were getting during pre-orders, but you also aren’t getting the free storage upgrade either.

You get my point – Samsung didn’t exactly offer those familiar insane deals this year. I don’t know what that means from an industry perspective, I just know that we are having to spend a bit more for an S23 device.

However, if you have an older device that’s sitting in a drawer that you failed to get rid of, this is sort of the perfect time to swap it for a Galaxy S23 device. There are some nice steals out there that still get you the instant discount. Below are a few that we think are the best and this link will let you check your phone:

Galaxy Note 10+ ($410 off): The best value at the moment is $410 off if you trade-in a Galaxy Note 10+. The Note 10+ is somehow worth more than a Note 20.

The best value at the moment is $410 off if you trade-in a Galaxy Note 10+. The Note 10+ is somehow worth more than a Note 20. Galaxy Note 9 ($340 off) : Got something older than a Note 10? The Note 9 is worth $340!

: Got something older than a Note 10? The Note 9 is worth $340! Galaxy Note 8 ($310 off) : OK, you get the idea – all the old Note phones are worth a good chunk that’ll let you get into the S23 Ultra and massively upgrade your experience.

: OK, you get the idea – all the old Note phones are worth a good chunk that’ll let you get into the S23 Ultra and massively upgrade your experience. Galaxy S22 ($410 off): The Galaxy S22 at $410 isn’t bad, since it’s a tiny device with horrible battery life that you should absolutely look to ditch. If anything, take that $410 and upgrade to a Galaxy S23 with its slightly bigger battery.

The Galaxy S22 at $410 isn’t bad, since it’s a tiny device with horrible battery life that you should absolutely look to ditch. If anything, take that $410 and upgrade to a Galaxy S23 with its slightly bigger battery. Galaxy S10 ($140): This is one of those you really might have in a drawer. It’s time to get rid of it and get a new phone.

On top of that instant trade-in discount, Samsung is offering up to $100 in credit to spend on accessories with purchase. So get rid of your old phone, get these really nice Galaxy S23 devices, and toss in a case or earbuds with it.

