Well, this is a downer. EA announced this week that it is shutting down Apex Legends Mobile and ceasing Battlefield Mobile development. Having launched last May, Apex Legends Mobile was a very well-liked game it seemed. It was near the top of all end-of-year gaming lists, but apparently, it must’ve not been profitable enough for EA to continue supporting it.

A 90-day countdown has begun for Apex Legends Mobile, with May 1 being the date at which the servers will shutter. At this time, all in-app purchases have been shut down and downloads from app stores have been restricted. It’s time to say goodbye, folks.

Here’s what Respawn said about Apex Legends Mobile.

At Respawn, we aim to provide players with games that are consistently outstanding. Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence. It is for this reason, after months of working with our development partner, that we have made the mutual decision to sunset our mobile game.

And here’s EA on Battlefield Mobile.

We’ve also made the decision to stop the development of the current Battlefield mobile title. As the industry has evolved and our strategy to create a deeply connected Battlefield ecosystem has taken shape, we decided to pivot from the current direction to best deliver on our vision for the franchise and to meet the expectations of our players.

For Battlefield, the game didn’t really get a chance to spread its wings, as it never got a full release onto mobile besides some light testing in select markets. This is sad, but considering how much work the PC and console version of Battlefield could use, maybe this is a good decision. We still feel bad for anyone who has been working on this title, though. Hopefully they can be moved to different projects.

RIP, Apex Legends Mobile.

