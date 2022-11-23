There are plenty of companies out there making good products. For me, I have zero brand loyalty, because why should I? I’m always going to use what works best for me. That means if I want to use the Pixel Watch with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you best believe that’s what I’ll do.

Others do not feel this way. In their eyes, everything needs to match or be from the same brand. While I totally get that, it means they could be missing out on a better experience.

Our question to you is: What’s your take? Do you stick to just one brand or do you switch it up and mix/match your products? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below after answering the poll.

Do You Stick to One Brand or Switch It Up? Yup, Everything Needs to be the Same Brand

Nope, I Use Whatever Works Best for Me