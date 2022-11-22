Look, there is always a chance that someone tries to top their early Black Friday deals when we hit the actual Black Friday in a couple of days, but I doubt it. The prices we’re seeing today, sans a crazy limited time flash sale, are what we’re getting this year. And as of this moment, Amazon has the best price on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Most places are offering the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a $300 discount, but Amazon has a couple of colors at more than $300 off. The Phantom Black version with 128GB is down to $862 ($338 off, buy here) and the Burgundy version with 128GB is $320 off (buy here).

These are some of the biggest straight-discounts we’ve seen on Samsung’s top tier phone. Normally $1,200, the thought of getting into the rebirth of the Galaxy Note series for around $800 is kind of nice. An S Pen, all of those specs, and that wild camera setup for around the price of the Galaxy S22+ is the goods.

This is one of those deals that’s great for someone who doesn’t have a good trade-in. You can get this deal without any of that trade-in fuss, although we do recommend the trade-in program from Samsung. Samsung is only doing $225 off the S22 Ultra, but they’ll give you an additional instant discount (up to $600) if you trade-in almost anything. You can check those trade-in values at Samsung’s store.

To quickly recap it, Amazon is doing the biggest discount on the Galaxy S22 Ultra of $338 off the black model. Best Buy has it at $300 off. And Samsung’s own store is doing $225 off plus trade-ins. You’ve got options.

Also, here’s our Galaxy S22 Ultra review from earlier in the year, in case you need a refresher.