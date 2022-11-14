Google’s New Health Connect App Helps Control Your Health Data

Google announced a new app in beta today called Health Connect, a single place for an overview of all of the permissions we grant to health-related apps. If you’re concerned about what all of your health apps are tracking at any given time, this is the app for you.

Launching with support for 10+ apps, such as Fitbit, Samsung Health, and MyFitnessPal, Health Connect is a barebones UI that simply shows the compatible apps you have downloaded, then which permissions you have granted to it. And from here, you can grant or revoke any singular permission, such as heart rate, sleep, steps, calories burned, etc. You can also delete all of the collected data via Health Connect, too.

Ultimately, Heath Connect’s goal is create a more consistent collection of data across apps, allowing for the sharing data between platforms to be easier. Here’s how Google envisions it.

Android users will now be able to sync and get credit for their Peloton workouts in apps like Oura, MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers and Lifesum. Now, through a single integration with Health Connect, Peloton Members will have the option to share their workout stats across the ecosystem of apps they use to support their overall wellness.

The app is available right now via Google Play, so if you’d like to give it a look, follow the link below.

// Android Developers