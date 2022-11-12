There’s probably a silly old saying that would fit this moment, something along the lines of how the simpler things in life can be appreciated, but I’m off the clock on a Saturday and the brain doesn’t have the time to process much beyond this smile. YouTube TV added a clock to the live guide and yeah, it’s one of those additions that we are probably too happy to see.

The new clock is rolling out now to a streaming device near you. As you can see from the image and Tweet below, the clock will land just under the YouTube TV logo and above featured/recommended content. It’s there to tell the time, so you don’t have to look at your phone or the wall clock in your living room as you decide what to watch. That’s it.

For those who are confused at why this is newsworthy, just know that it is because it has to be one of the most requested features on Google’s streaming TV service (ex: here, here, and here). It’s the simplest of ideas and one we can’t believe didn’t arrive before now, but it is welcomed.

Now, as you try to decide what to watch and realize you are well into the hour, you can see right in the guide what time it is and how far into a show or movie or event you really are. Again (!), I know this seems like a silly thing to get excited about, but it’s also one of those things that should have been there from the start. No more turning around to squint at your microwave clock (which is probably blinking) or grabbing for your phone or yelling at Google for the time – you can see it on the screen you need to see it on.

I still don’t have it on a single device. I hope you do, though. You need this today.