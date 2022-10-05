Hey, we have a new Android 13 beta build to play with today! As a part of the Android 13 QPR1 program, beta 2 is here for those with a supported Pixel phone. A little treat before we get to see the Pixel 7.

This new Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 build is available now for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. It should be a pretty minor update over the previous Beta 1 and will hit your device as build T1B2.220916.004.

Google didn’t provide any release notes of note, so we’ll have to dive in to check for changes.

If you’d like to grab the update, you can manually flash factory image or OTA files below. The easiest way is going to be through the Android Beta Program, though. Sign-up for that here.

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files