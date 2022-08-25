Google’s online shop is hosting a few deals we feel it necessary to tell you about. You never know when one of these products might strike your fancy, and being users of each of these things at one point or another, we can tell you that each one is solid.

For a limited time, you can snag the Pixel Buds A-Series buds for just $69, which is $30 off their usual price. At this price, there are hardly any better options on the market. These buds are comfortable, sound solid, and have Google smarts built-in. You can also find the Nest Thermostat on sale for $99, again being $30 off its usual price. It’s a good smart thermostat, with my personal issue being the lack of a spinning bezel like on all other Nest Thermostats.

Other notable savings are on the Chromecast with Google TV and the Pixel 6a smartphone. The Chromecast with Google TV can be had for just $39, $10 off its usual price. This savings can also be applied to the dongle + HBO Max (3 months ad-free) bundle. That one will cost you $55 after the savings. Perfect timing with House of the Dragon now streaming.

For those in need of a fresh new phone, Google has a great trade-in offer taking place for the Pixel 6a, bringing that device down to just $149 should you have the right trade-in. Google is giving $300 for select LG devices, which is wild, so it’s a safe bet that any newer devices (2-ish years old) can get a good amount.

Follow the links below if anything sounds like a good fit.

Google Store Links