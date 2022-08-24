You Need to Change Your Plex Password

Emails are hitting Plex user inboxes this morning, recommending that they change their account’s password immediately following what’s described as an “incident” involving user account information.

Statement From Plex:

Yesterday, we discovered suspicious activity on one of our databases. We immediately began an investigation and it does appear that a third-party was able to access a limited subset of data that includes emails, usernames, and encrypted passwords. Even though all account passwords that could have been accessed were hashed and secured in accordance with best practices, out of an abundance of caution we are requiring all Plex accounts to have their password reset. Rest assured that credit card and other payment data are not stored on our servers at all and were not vulnerable in this incident.

The important takeaway is that user payment information appears to have not been affected. That’s a good thing.

Change Your Password

Here’s the important thing to note when changing your password. Plex is recommending that when you change your password, hit the optional box for “Sign out connected devices after password change.” This will sign you out of all of your devices using Plex, including any Plex Media Servers you may have. Plex specifically notes that this will cause headaches, but hey, it’s better than having your stuff hijacked.

Go forth and secure that Plex account.