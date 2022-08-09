Exclusive to Android users for a little bit, Spotify is introducing a new Feeds feature for both music and podcasts, allowing listeners to quick dive into fresh episodes and songs.

Described by Spotify, the feeds will help listeners easily scroll through the type of content they’re looking for at that very moment, with the feeds heavily based on recommendations. The music feed is based on a user’s particular taste, while the podcast feed will feature the latest episodes for shows you already love.

Here’s a sweet GIF of the feeds in action.

Again, this feature is only available to Android users for the time being. Spotify says that it is headed to iOS, but didn’t provide an exact timeframe.

I’m still going strong with my Spotify boycott, but I hope this new feature brings some of you a bit of joy.

// Spotify