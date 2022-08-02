Like Google did earlier this year, Samsung is teaming up with the good people at iFixit and has launched an all-new self repair program targeting a select handful of Galaxy devices. To start, Samsung is only opening the program to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 lineups, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+. That should be millions of devices right there, so it’s a great start.

As for what types of repairs you can make, owners will be able to conduct battery replacements, screen and display replacements, as well as USB charging port replacements.

Prices for the kits vary, so it’s all dependent on what sort of repair you need. Most importantly, every single tool you’ll need to get the job done comes with the kits that are distributed by iFixit. As a user of their kits, I can tell you firsthand that these are quality tools.

Been rocking that Galaxy S20 with a busted screen the past year or so? It’s time to fix that thing.

