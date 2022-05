Verizon is now pushing out a minor update to the Galaxy S21 line, which includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The changelog only states, “The current software update provides performance improvements to your device.” Not overly helpful, so if anyone has a Galaxy S21 and gets the update, feel free to let us know if you spot anything specific.

Updated Build Numbers

S21 : G991USQU5CVE8

: G991USQU5CVE8 S21+ : G996USQU5CVE8

: G996USQU5CVE8 S21 Ultra: G998USQU5CVE8

Have at it.

// Verizon [2] [3]