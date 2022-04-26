When the Galaxy S22 lineup first launched onto Samsung’s web store, the company offered free storage upgrades to those who pre-ordered the device. After pre-orders ended, that promo was killed off. This week, in time for anyone looking to pick up one of 2022’s best smartphones, it’s back!

If we’re being honest, it’s a really solid promo and extremely straightforward. Whatever model Galaxy S22 you get (S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra), Samsung is doubling your storage from 128GB to 256GB. For free. No tricks, no nonsense. Just more storage for your apps, photos, and whatever else you carry with you on the device.

On top of the added storage, Samsung is also continuing to offer up to $1,000 in trade-in value for select devices. If you have the right kind of trade-in, you can get your new Galaxy S22 for hardly any money at all, which is obviously a good thing. And unlike other companies, Samsung’s trade-in credit is instant and not a reimbursement. This is the way it should be.

