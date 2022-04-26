Google introduced a new section on app pages inside of Google Play this week, a required section that developers will need to fill out with how an app collects, shares, and secures user data. This new section is called the Data Safety Section.

According to Google, all developers will have until July 20 to update their app pages with this information. Currently, Google Play does list out all of the permissions an app will request on your device, but this new section clearly goes a step beyond that. When updated, users will be able to pinpoint exactly what data an app is pulling and then how it’s being used.

For the privacy advocates among us, this has to be seen a huge win.

Again, developers have until July 20 to get their pages updated with this information. Get on it, developers.

// Google