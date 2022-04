Here’s a friendly reminder for all our T-Mobile (and Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile) friends: Today’s the last day to claim your free season of MLB.TV through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

The MLB season began last week and we’ve already seen some awesome plays. Even better, the Giants are currently 2-1 and the Dodgers are 1-2. Life is good, folks.

You have until tomorrow to claim this $139 for absolutely free, so get on it!