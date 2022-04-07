For those who want to stay on top of what’s to come from Samsung’s new foldable devices, it’s now being reported that in-display fingerprint readers will not be adopted on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. This news follows reports that they would, which were based on patent filings. Maybe Samsung is saving those for a later time.

There’s obviously no official word from Samsung as to why they’d skip in-display readers, but the belief is that it would not improve the user experience, especially on a device like the Z Flip 4. The thought of having to open the device and then unlock it doesn’t sound ideal, so this move seems fine.

It’s only April, so we still don’t know much about any upcoming foldable devices. However, if Samsung builds upon the success of last year’s models, they should be pretty awesome.

We’ll keep you updated.

// BusinessKorea