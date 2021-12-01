If you’re a Spotify Premium user, the best time of year has arrived. That’s right, the Wrapped rundown on your year in music is hitting your phone, filled with cool insights and details on your listening habits for the year of 2021.

Spotify says there are some new features for Wrapped this year, including:

2021: The Movie – This feature pairs your top songs with classic scenes from a movie that’s all about you.

– This feature pairs your top songs with classic scenes from a movie that’s all about you. Your Audio Aura – We worked with an aura expert to visualize your audio aura based on your top two music moods.

– We worked with an aura expert to visualize your audio aura based on your top two music moods. Playing Cards – This is an interactive, data-based game that you play and then share with your friends. We’ll display several statements about your listening this year and you’ll have to guess which are true.

– This is an interactive, data-based game that you play and then share with your friends. We’ll display several statements about your listening this year and you’ll have to guess which are true. 2021 Wrapped Blend – Tapping into the new Blend feature launched this year, Spotify fans can see how their 2021 music tastes match up with friends, stream their blended playlist, and share their results on social.

Naturally, I canceled my Spotify Premium earlier this year in favor of YouTube Music, so I don’t get to join in on the festivities, but I’m sure it would have been a lot of Cannibal Corpse (new album this year), Gojira (also had a new album), and oldies from the 60s. My music habits haven’t changed much over the years.

// Spotify