T-Mobile announced today that starting November 1, it’s upgrading 500 retail locations across the US to include dedicated phone repair stations, equipped with, “some of the most highly-credentialed mobile repair technicians in the industry,” from Assurant, “that use only manufacturer-approved parts and are committed to fast and reliable service.”

With this move, folks won’t have to go to their local mall to find a repair kiosk. While you’re waiting for you screen to be replaced, you can shop for accessories and other services, which is I’m sure what T-Mobile is thinking, too.

T-Mobile details that these repair shops are accessible and able to be scheduled to those with the $7/month Protection plan on their accounts. With Protection equipped, you’ll be able to access an online scheduler, then receive same-day repairs on devices. We don’t have a pricing list for repairs, but according to the press release, Protection does cover “accidental damage, loss, and theft — including next business day replacements.”

Very convenient.

