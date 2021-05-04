Starting today, AT&T has updated DataConnect plans for those looking to connect their connected devices, such as laptops, tablets, or whatever else may need 5G mobile data while out and about. If you didn’t already know, AT&T offered 15GB and 35GB options, but now there is also 25GB and 40GB tiers.

For pricing, you can get 25GB plan for $50/month or a 40GB plan for $75/month. Take note, these prices are only available when you sign up for auto pay and paperless billing, plus taxes and fees.

These plans are available this week on AT&T’s website.

// AT&T