Instagram Live Now Supports Up to 4 People Simultaneously

Before this week’s announcement, Instagram could support two people streaming video simultaneously in the Live feature. That amount has doubled today, with the app now supporting up to 4 people being in the same Live room and streaming their video to the masses. This feature is called Live Rooms, perfect for getting likeminded people together and discussing topics.

As Instagram, explains, “We hope that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities — start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends.”

To get started, simply swipe left and pick the Live camera option. Once there, add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests. You’ll see people who have requested to go live with you, and you can also search for a guest to add. Easy enough?

Instagram says this is rolling out to all users globally this week.

// Facebook