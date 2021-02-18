Verizon’s fired up a new promotion to get folks onto its prepaid option, offering new customers the third month of service totally free. On top of that, remember that Verizon offers discounts for its prepaid folk the longer you’re signed up, with discounts starting at month four.

The way the new promo works is quite simple: Sign up for service, maintain the account for two months and Verizon will pick up the tab on your 3rd month. On that fourth month, you’ll automatically receive a $5/month discount on your bill. Couple that with Verizon’s $5 discount for AutoPay and you’re saving a total of $10/month on service. If you’re a really good customer, maintaining the account for 10 months, they’ll give you another $5/month discount, bringing the total discount to $15/month. That ain’t too shabby.

Verizon’s Unlimited plans start at $65/month. If you want UWB access, it’s $75/month. Verizon also has plans for lower amounts of data, as low as $40/month for 5GB of data.

For all of the Verizon prepaid details, follow the link below.