theScore Gets Big Update on Android

For keeping track of the world of sports, the only app I’ve used for years is theScore. It’s a robust sports app that offers more than just sports scores. It also offers a steady stream of current happenings, news bits, and enough customization that I’ll never have to see a single baseball score again.

Today, as we are all finalizing our to-go beer orders for the weekend, theScore pushed out a big update to its Android app. The update includes improvements to the UI, like smaller text and more viewable information on each screen, performance and stability boosts, and a 50% reduction in the app’s download size.

You love to see it.

Google Play Link