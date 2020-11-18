Facebook announced that new features for both Messenger and Instagram are now rolling out, some quicker than others.

There are three new things to look for if you find yourself messaging friends inside of these apps often. The first is Watch Together, a feature that allows people to tune into IGTV, Reels, TV shows, movies, and trending videos in real-time over video chat. The company says it is bringing two new shows, Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League and Here for It With Avani Gregg, exclusively to Messenger and Instagram for your Watch Together pleasure.

Next up is themes. Facebook Messenger already does themes, but now these themes will show up between the apps for a more integrated experience. As a cherry on top for tweens, they’ve introduced a BTS theme which I’m sure millions are rejoicing about.

The last thing Facebook details is Vanish Mode, but they specifically detail that it will have a slow rollout and it’s completely opt-in. With it, when you leave a chat thread, all messages in said thread will be deleted. Facebook says, “Sometimes a message is spontaneous – something you want to share in the moment without worrying about it sticking around. Now you can send memes, GIFs or reactions to share what you really think but can’t always say, without it staying in your chat history.”

Again, not everyone will have Vanish Mode immediately, but some folks in the US will begin seeing it this week.

And there you have it, the latest and greatest inside Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

Google Play Links: Messenger | Instagram

// Facebook