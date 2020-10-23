Microsoft has its Surface Duo on sale for $200 off the usual price, bringing it down to $1,199. The only issue we have with that is… meh, that’s still too much.

Read: Surface Duo Review!

Now, in all seriousness, if the Surface Duo is the device you want, so be it, but do note that we aren’t the only publication who didn’t really care for the device. Furthermore, those who have kept using the device have run into some serious first-gen hardware issues such as cracked USB ports and bloating displays. It’s almost embarrassing that the device is running into so many issues.

For the specs, you have a Snapdragon 855 (2019) with 6GB RAM, 128GB+ storage, two 5.6″ AMOLED displays, 3577mAh battery (18W fast charging), single 11MP camera, fingerprint reader, Android 10, and support for Surface Slim Pen. There’s no headphone jack, no NFC, and only a single mono speaker.

Meh.