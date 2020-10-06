Galaxy S20 owners, time to get hyped! The public beta for Samsung’s One UI 3.0 software is now available for download via the Samsung Members app, bringing all sorts of new goodies to your device ahead of general availability later this year.

To name just a few things, with the software based on Android 11, expect an updated quick panel, notification pulldown, performance improvements, plus plenty more. Considering it is a full system upgrade from Android 10 to Android 11, it should feel like a solid jump for users.

To get in on this beta for yourself, simply open up the Samsung Members app and enroll your device. To do so, you’ll need a Samsung account, but if you’re on a Samsung phone, you should have one of those already.

// XDA