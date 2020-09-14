HBO Max was able to scoop up a few customers at launch, including myself, thanks to pre-order pricing of $11.99/month, down from the usual $14.99/month price. Well, that special pricing offer is now back in action, able to be used by any one who hasn’t already had an account. And again, it’s good for twelve months. That’s a savings of $36 over the course of a year.

“Pretty, pretty, pretty good,” as my buddy Larry David would say in his hit HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Did you know South Park and a ton of other great TV series and movies are on HBO, too?

This promotion will go away on September 25, so if you are curious, go snag it.