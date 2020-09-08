Right now over on Amazon, you can pick up Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy Note 20 devices at $200 off their usual prices. That discount brings the starting price for the lineup down to just $799 for the Note 20 and $1099 for the Note 20 Ultra.

Review: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

We have no experience with the smaller Note 20, but with its 60Hz display, we’ve been recommending the Note 20 Ultra since the phones were made official. This discount solidifies our thoughts on that. At $1099, the Note 20 Ultra is a helluva pickup, with its best-in-class display, 120Hz refresh rate, and great rear cameras. The only downside here is that Amazon doesn’t offer any type of trade-in deal, so there’s no more discount available.

If you have an Amazon gift card sitting around or if this is the price discount if you’ve been waiting for, have at it.