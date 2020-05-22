The Motorola Edge+ is barely a week old and yet Verizon is already hosting a sale on it that will shave $200 off its $1,000 price.

If interested after reading our Moto Edge+ review, Verizon is willing to drop $200 off and spread the cost out over 24 months. You can buy at full retail or through a monthly payment plan, just know that either way the $200 comes back slowly over 2 years.

As a monthly payment, getting a monthly credit drops the price $33.33/mo from $41.66/mo. That’s not bad for a phone with this much going for it.

Verizon Deal Link