We just posted up our Pixel Buds review, and while we know a few of you have picked them up, we’re curious what other buds our readers are using.

These days, there are plenty of options. Samsung has some great Galaxy Buds and the latest Galaxy Buds+, Apple has their buds, and there are probably hundreds of other options right now. Seriously, there are a lot of wireless earbuds out there.

So, what do you use? Why do you use them?