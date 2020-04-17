Major good news alert: Hitman GO is free right now on Google Play. This title is typically priced around $6, so free is a pretty sweet deal.

If you haven’t tried any of these “GO” games, they are absolutely sweet. Paired with excellent music and nice graphics, each level is a puzzle that you must complete to move onto the next chapter. In this particular title, you play as Agent 47, using distractions and weapons to eliminate targets. It really is fun and if you don”t already own it, get on this.

Enjoy, gamers!