Verizon is pushing out a new update to the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20+, complete with the April security patch and much-needed camera improvements.

Read: Galaxy S20 Ultra Review!

That’s pretty much all the changelog lists, but even if the log is short, more camera improvements is all Galaxy S20 owners really need. Considering how much these phones cost, you wouldn’t expect them to fall that short in the camera department, but hopefully this update, which builds upon a previous camera improvements update, will positively affect the photos owners are able to snap.

New Firmware Versions

Galaxy S20 Ultra : G988USQU1ATCT

: G988USQU1ATCT Galaxy S20+: G986USQU1ATCT

Have at it!

// Verizon [2]