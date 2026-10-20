Google has confirmed that it’s pushing a patch to the Google Home Speaker which was causing the little Gemini-powered devices to download massive amounts of data in the background.

Users were noticing background data consumption of over 100GB in a day, which for those on a fixed plan, could cause major issues. In a statement from the company, it said, “A fix is already rolling out that should address this for users.

No specific details were provided as to what it was attempting to download or what the cause of the issue was, but at least it was noticed and is quickly getting addressed.

Was your unit affected by this?

// 9to5Google | reddit [2]