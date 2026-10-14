Alongside today’s Google Messages news, Google has more security topics you should know about as an Android user.

For one, they are expanding notification scam alerts to hundreds of millions more users, plus there new screen sharing and call-forward protections are on the way.

The Scam Detection notifications that Google first gave to Pixel phones are expanding to most of the world of Android “later this year.” Google says they have partnered with Android device makers like HONOR, Infinix, iQOO, itel, JOVI, Motorola, OPPO, OnePlus, realme, TECNO, vivo, and Xiaomi, to bring these important “Likely scam” notifications to those hundreds of millions of devices I mentioned above.

These notifications show up when Android detects suspicious activity within a notification. It’ll warn you with buttons that say “Likely scam” and give you more context if you tap on that little button.

Since scammers also target calls and not just inboxes, Google is introducing automatic screen-share privacy within Chrome and WebView that will black out login fields and payment screens when you are in a live screen-share session.

In addition to that, with scammers often trying to redirect your incoming calls to another number to try and steal one-time passcodes or take over accounts, Android can block apps from doing so in the background. Your phone can also try and warn if you try to type an MMI forwarding code in your phone’s dial pad.

The call forwarding protections will roll out in early December to Pixel and other select devices.

// Google