Thanks to an unnamed Samsung official who spoke with local media, we can go ahead place November on the calendar for when we will see the launch of Android XR. After what has been a long, slow tease of the platform by all involved (Google, Samsung, etc.), we’re nearly there.

Earlier this week, we got our first great look at many of the frames/styles that will be available at launch from brands like Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. There will be somewhere around 16 total options between frames and lenses to purchase from, so there should be a style for everyone at launch.

What we don’t have is official pricing, which obviously plays a key role. We have seen the price for many things, including anything that has RAM inside, go up considerably. Currently, Meta’s smart glasses from Ray-Ban cost $224, but that’s 1st-gen hardware. The newest iteration costs $379+.

With this news being reported, it seems safe to say that we should start getting official word from companies involved very soon to confirm launch timing. We all ready for Android XR?

// The Korea Herald