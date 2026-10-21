When released, Pixel 9 devices came with two free years of Satellite SOS, allowing owners to access emergency services when not connected to a cell tower. It can be a very helpful tool to have, and in a bit of nice news, Google has decided to extend this service for an additional year, free of charge to owners.

Since the Pixel 9 series launched August, 2024, we can now expect your Satellite SOS access to stay active (free of charge) until August, 2027. In a statement to PC Mag, Google said, “We’ve extended this offering, at no additional cost, for one additional year.”

The timing is fun, as Apple recently did something similar with the iPhone 14 lineup. If Google wants to copy giving free services to those who bought its products, we’re here for it.

Hopefully it’s a feature none of you ever need to use, but having it could be helpful in a time of need.

// PC Mag